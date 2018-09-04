Atlanta's mayor wants you to monitor the city's finances

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s mayor says she is providing more transparency into the city's finances.
Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced the Atlanta's Open Checkbook website during a news conference Tuesday.
She said Open Checkbook provides taxpayers the access and ability to see and track how their money is being spent. The website provides charts, graphs and checkbook-style transactions.
Bottoms said it is start of new era of transparency. She said it will be easier for citizens to monitor public spending.
The website allows people to go back and search last two years, fiscal year 2017 and 2018. There are more than 100,000 transactions, with new data to get added quarterly
It comes in the middle of the ongoing federal corruption and bribery case looking back at Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration.
City of Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms launching new “Open Checkbook” web portal to provide more transparency into spending of taxpayer money pic.twitter.com/1NN2jBmu1m— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 4, 2018
