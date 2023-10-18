Zoo Atlanta says 5-month-old orangutan Nangka settling in well to new mom, new home

ATLANTA — A little over a month after arriving to a new home and finding a new mom, the staff at Zoo Atlanta say a young Sumatran orangutan is settling in well in Georgia.

Nangka was born at the Sacramento Zoo on May 1.

However, the Sacramento Zoo said it became apparent his biological mother was not likely to provide appropriate maternal interest or care, something common for first-time orangutan mothers.

To assist, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended Nangka be transferred somewhere with an experienced adoptive mother.

Enter: Zoo Atlanta and 40-year-old Madu, who has successfully adopted four young orangutans over the past 20 years, according to zoo officials. Nangka arrived in Atlanta in September.

Madu is experienced and has raised four other young orangutans, though she has no biological children of her own.

Zoo officials said in September that Madu had an outstanding track record for adoption and care. Two of her adopted children still live at Zoo Atlanta, Remy and Keju.

With the adoption of Nangka, whose name means “jackfruit” in Indonesian, Zoo Atlanta said methods of care for the infant orangutan were a little different than Madu’s previous wards.

Madu was trained to bring infants forward to be bottle-fed by human caregivers for her last four adopted children.

This time, Madu was trained to bring Nangka forward through an indoor mesh barrier. This allows care team members to for the young orangutan while not sharing the same space with Madu or other orangutans at Zoo Atlanta, according to officials.

Zoo Atlanta said the adoption and caring process for orangutans is longer than most other terrestrial mammals, with the exception of humans.

Orangutans have an eight-to-10-year childhood and dependency process, while humans traditionally raise their young until the age of 18.

“It is vital that infant orangutans be reared by other orangutans, as they learn everything they know from their mothers. In the wild, these skills include knowledge of climbing safety, appropriate predator avoidance behaviors, the ability to identify and remember the locations of fruiting trees, and the ability to discern the appropriateness of certain fruits and other foods,” zoo officials said.

While Nangka and Madu are together now, they’re continuing to build their bond behind the scenes, according to Zoo Atlanta.

They’ll be staying out of public view until they’ve had time to get to know each other and explore the outdoor orangutan complex before they can be visible to guests at the zoo.

