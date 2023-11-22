Youth curfew taking effect on anniversary of Atlanta shooting that killed 12 and 15-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and city officials are reminding children under the age of 18 to be mindful that if they’re out after a certain hour without an adult, there could be trouble.

Curfews are in place across Atlanta throughout the week, from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to city officials who say the curfew will be strictly enforced.

Officials said they do not want a repeat of an incident last year in midtown where a 12-year-old and 15-year-old were killed after gunfire broke out.

“We can’t bring back Cameron and Zyion,” Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites said.

On Nov. 26, 2022, bullets hit six people along the 17th Street Bridge, killing 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson.

The teen suspects from the incident are all in custody, and three have taken plea deals.

Jackson’s mother, Tiffany Smith, said the upcoming commemoration of her son’s death will be difficult.

It’ll be difficult for “the mother in me that will never see her child again,” Smith told Channel 2 Action News.

Since the shooting, several city officials, especially Waites, have worked to make the city’s curfew stricter and more enforceable.

“Lean forward and ensure that law enforcement has the tools that we need,” Waites said.

Rev. Darryl Winston led a non-violence peace walk after the shooting in 2022. He said he supports the curfew.

“Any group that you are associated with, engaged in things that will cause you to lose your freedom or that will put you in a position that will put your life in jeopardy, please by all means steer clear of that group,” Winston said.

Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department reminded residents about the curfew, saying they will be actively enforcing the curfew.

