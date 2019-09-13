Your Convoy of Care donations arrive in storm-ravaged Bahamas

Your donations to our most recent Convoy of Care drive arrived in the Bahamas Friday to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.
Channel 2's Mark Winne is in Nassau, where a Delta plane carrying six truckloads of supplies from Atlanta flew in Friday.
Once again, Channel 2 Action News viewers showed up to donate much-needed relief items like toiletries, first aid and cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items and more to help those impacted by the hurricane.
Dorian hit the Bahamas as a devastating Category 5 storm on Sept. 1. At least 50 people have been confirmed dead and thousands are till missing.
We'll have a LIVE report as relief supplies reach the people who need them the most, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- If you have AT&T or DirecTV, you could lose SEC Network, ESPN, more this weekend
- Heartburn drug Zantac, generic versions could contain possible carcinogen
- Ex-NFL player accused of destroying his own business in fake hate crime
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}