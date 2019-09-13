  • Your Convoy of Care donations arrive in storm-ravaged Bahamas

    By: Mark Winne

    Updated:

    Your donations to our most recent Convoy of Care drive arrived in the Bahamas Friday to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.

    Channel 2's Mark Winne is in Nassau, where a Delta plane carrying six truckloads of supplies from Atlanta flew in Friday.

    Once again, Channel 2 Action News viewers showed up to donate much-needed relief items like toiletries, first aid and cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items and more to help those impacted by the hurricane.

    Dorian hit the Bahamas as a devastating Category 5 storm on Sept. 1. At least 50 people have been confirmed dead and thousands are till missing.

    We'll have a LIVE report as relief supplies reach the people who need them the most, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories