‘You should’ve killed me:’ Court docs reveal details after Atlanta man caught with gun near Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News are revealing new details about what led up to the arrest of an Atlanta man near the U.S. Capitol.

Ahmir Lavon Merrell, 21, was arrested earlier this month after being spotted with a gun at a park across the street from Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Investigators say Merrell’s driver’s license says he is from Atlanta. He is also a convicted sex offender in the state of Georgia, according to U.S. Capitol police.

According to the documents, one person in the park spotted Merrell and couldn’t tell what he was holding, so he alerted police.

When officers approached and ordered him to drop the gun, he reportedly replied, “For you to get this gun from me, you are going to have to kill me.”

Officers ultimately Tased Merrell, causing him to drop the gun and officers were able to handcuff him.

“Why didn’t you shoot me? You should’ve killed me,” Merrell reportedly said after being placed under arrest.

When investigating the gun, authorities found 30 additional rounds of ammunition.

Court documents previously obtained by Channel 2 Action News show that Merrell was first arrested in March 2019 in Fulton County on sex crime charges, including child molestation.

A plea deal dropped his charge to cruelty to children and required him to register as a sex offender until his 21st birthday, which was January of this year.

According to those same court documents, Merrell’s mother advocated for him to stay in jail until he was 25, saying he was the only one of her children that gave her any trouble.

