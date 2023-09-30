WSB-TV Hall of Fame gathers for 75th anniversary celebration

ATLANTA — A great big anniversary calls for a great big cake.

WSB-TV is celebrating its 75th anniversary after being the first licensed television station on the air in the South.

The Hall of Fame of yesterday and today from in front of and behind the camera gathered at the studios in midtown Atlanta on Friday to celebrate the occasion.

“You all are a part of history,” Channel 2 Action News This Morning Anchor Lori Wilson told the crowd.

“75 years on the air, number one station in the country. How do you beat that?” Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Glenn Burns said.

Former anchors Monica Kaufman Pearson and Jocelyn Dorsey, as well as Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and former reporters, were among those who gathered for the celebration.

“WSB-TV has been our window to the world,” Cox Media Group Executive Vice President Marian Pittman said.

Since 1948, WSB-TV has spent decades building a legacy of trust and bringing you coverage you can count on.

“We have been number one every single year of the 75 years. That’s not easy to do,” WSB-TV General Manager Ray Carter said.

Those who were and those who still are part of the WSB-TV family are proud to be part of it.

“We really are a family. No matter whether you stay or go, you’re still part of this family. Forever,” former WSB-TV Anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson said.

We’re looking forward to continuing that tradition for the next 75 years and many more.

Celebrating 75: The trailblazers that made WSB-TV what it is today WSB-TV has been a trailblazer and leader on many fronts, and these are just a few examples.

