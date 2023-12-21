‘World’s Busiest Airport holds world’s busiest lottery kiosk as Powerball grows to $572M

ATLANTA — Someone could take home $572 million in tonight’s Powerball.

We found a lot of players buying tickets today, not at a convenience store, but inside Atlanta’s airport.

In the midst of the world’s busiest holiday travel season at the ‘World’s Busiest Airport’, here stands the world’s busiest lottery kiosk.

“Did you get a Powerball?” “I got two!”

Which gives Brenda Gardner two ‘chances’ at a jackpot that is closing in on $600 million. Keyonta Ratliff came here to ‘cash in’ a winning ticket from a different game. On his birthday no less.

“Ohhh! I might play today ‘too.’ I am feeling lucky!”

Folks are flying in and out, to and from everywhere and many put Powerball on the itinerary. Winning the jackpot would make it an incredibly happy holiday.

“A lot of smiles, a lot of gifts, and a lot more trips!”

Brenda Gardner is not going anywhere; she lives here, plans to stay here, and hopefully, win this Christmas time’s super jackpot.

“First thing I will do is give most of it away because Uncle Sam will take it anyway. And then, I cannot say what I want to say because you are WSB! Ha!”

