World’s busiest airport, in Atlanta, has one of world’s busiest lottery ticket stores

ATLANTA — Lottery jackpots are again passing $1 billion, and it’s impacting how and where people are buying their chance to win. Some are even flying across the country just to buy lottery tickets.

“This is the ticket! The winner,” Janene Stephens told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

She came all the way from Detroit to buy that ticket. A Powerball ticket at the Georgia Lottery’s store inside the World’s Busiest Airport.

On Wednesday, travelers who flew into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta from all over the globe took a chance on the game’s third-largest jackpot ever.

They came from all over the United States: From Chicago. Washington, D.C. New York.

Amy Chiert and her husband Richard believe in hedging their bets.

“Twice the chance to win! I bought two in New York City, and I’ll buy two here,” Chiert said.

The Georgia Lottery has two locations at Hartsfield. One in the North Terminal, the other in the South.

Together they are among the biggest ticket sellers in the entire state. That adds up since more than 275,000 passengers come through here each and every day.

Janene Stephens is looking forward to her next flight. First class, of course.

She’s banking on her Powerball ticket.

“So now I have it, and I can plan for the win. And never go back to Michigan,” Stephens told Channel 2 Action News.

