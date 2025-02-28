Woman with dementia missing for days in Atlanta, family says

The family of a missing woman suffering from dementia is seeking help from the public.

The sister of Anne Parke, 64 years old, told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she has not been seen since Feb. 18.

Lisa Hart said Friday that her missing sister is also in bad physical shape from an attack in a Midtown parking lot Feb. 13.

She was transported by ambulance to Emory Hospital Midtown that day but later discharged without family members being made aware.

He sister said Parke had only the clothes on her back - no phone, no ID and no money.

The family filed a missing person report with Atlanta police and Emory police.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabout was urged to contact either department, case no. 2500405.

