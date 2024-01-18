Woman with dementia, brain cancer missing since Wednesday, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A woman with dementia is missing and Atlanta police are asking for your help in locating her.

Michele Fitzgerald, 70, was last seen on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. dining with friends at her apartment building at 2051 Peachtree Road NE.

Police say Fitzgerald also suffers from seizures and has brain cancer.

Since March, she has received healthcare services from a nurse.

On Wednesday evening, her nurse was unable to find her to give her prescription medication.

Her nurse and a group of her friends searched the entire building but were unable to find her.

Building staff reviewed security camera footage but were not able to determine where she went.

A Mattie’s Call was issued for her.

If you see her, please call the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

