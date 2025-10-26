Woman shot during possible road rage incident near downtown connector

ATLANTA — A woman is hospitalized after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Atlanta police said.

Just before 2 a.m., Atlanta officers went to Grady Memorial Hospital after receiving a report about a person with a gunshot wound arriving there by private vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

Investigators believe the victim may have been shot during a road rage incident near Pulliam Street SW and Interstate 75 and 85 southbound.

As of now, the identity of the victim has not been disclosed, and details about the shooter or any suspects have not been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

