Woman shot after argument, police looking for possible suspects who drove away in car

ATLANTA — Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a woman was found shot Sunday morning around 9 a.m. near the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive NW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.

According to police, the woman was alert and conscious when she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe the woman was involved in an argument prior to the shooting when suspects in a gray Ford Explorer fired shots.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

