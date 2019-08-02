0 Woman says she was choked, robbed at Buckhead MARTA station

ATLANTA - For the first time, we're hearing from one of the victims targeted by a group of teenagers in Atlanta.

Investigators say three teens choked and robbed a woman while she walked to a Buckhead MARTA station.

"One put me in a chokehold position, and the other grabbed my purse," she said.

The woman spoke to Channel 2's Matt Johnson over the phone. She asked to remain anonymous.

In each attack, the robberies were violent.

"When he started squeezing me and choking me, I immediately just let go of my purse. I just wanted them to grab it and go," she said.

Police said the trio targeted this victim last Tuesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. She was walking toward the MARTA Buckhead transit station near Buckhead Loop when she said the robbers ambushed her from behind.

Police said she was the second victim the robbers targeted during their crime spree, which also left two other people stabbed at Piedmont Park.

"I feel truly blessed that I was not stabbed like the other two victims and really relieved that they caught them,' she said.

Fulton County Jail records show that 19-year-old suspect Sahib Russell spent 10 months in prison two years ago after an arrest for robbery.

The victim of the MARTA attack said she refuses to be ambushed again.

"I have pepper spray. I have all kind of stuff that I carry now. Definitely more aware of my surroundings," she said.

