Woman says fake flower deliveryman attacked her at Buckhead home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have issued a warning to be on alert and beware of a man delivering flowers. A woman said the man is a fake, and he showed up at her home to attack her.

Now police want to find him.

Police said it in a cul-de-sac off Lenox Road in the middle of the day last month. Neighbors said they are on edge as police search for the attacker.

“I knew it was some sort of violence with the amount of cops that were here,” one neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.

The victim’s surveillance video system captured the crime. In the video posted to social media, the attacker can be seen carrying a large bouquet of flowers and bringing them to the woman’s door on Canterbury Lane.

The victim told us by phone that the man came up to her door, said her first name and said he was delivering the flowers for her. When she opened the door, she said he used a Taser on her. She immediately yelled for her sons to come downstairs and that’s when he ran off.

“I was worried about my kids being scared in the neighborhood,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors said they probably would’ve opened the door too, but they won’t chance it anymore. They’ll ask delivery people to just leave things on their porch steps instead.

