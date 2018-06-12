Woman rescued from burning home, man rushed to hospital

ATLANTA - A fire ripped through a crowded home, injuring two people inside.
The Atlanta Fire Department told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that they were called to the home on Harold Street in northeast Atlanta late Monday night.
One man was able to escape but a woman in her 60s was still trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to pull her from the basement bedroom of the home.
“They were down there sleeping, it was late at night. Don’t know how the fire started exactly. It’s under investigation, but I can’t stress enough how seconds count. I believe if it was just a few seconds later her chance of survival would have gone down dramatically,” said Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford.
The woman and the man were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
“It’s about searching for the victim, putting out the fire, it’s about teamwork,” Stafford said.
Firefighters said in all, four people lived at the home.
Two dogs died in the fire.
