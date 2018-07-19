  • Woman, man die in southwest Atlanta house fire

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and Rescue is investigating after a fire claimed the life of two people early Thursday morning. 

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    The fire happened in the 100 block of Pope Street in southwest Atlanta just after 1 a.m.

    Channel 2 Action News learned a man and a woman died in the fire.

     

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories