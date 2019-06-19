  • Woman gets French Bulldog back days after theft

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A dog stolen from his owner's car in Buckhead is now home.

    Karla Morris sent Channel 2 Action News a picture after getting Rex back Tuesday night. She said she left the 11-year-old French Bulldog in her car Sunday to grab him some food at Publix.

    Within minutes, witnesses said three men opened her unlocked car and stole him.

    “It was terrible. I was in shock, I’m still devastated,” Morris told us after the dog theft. 

    We're working to find out how she got her dog back, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories