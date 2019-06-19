Woman gets French Bulldog back days after theft

ATLANTA - A dog stolen from his owner's car in Buckhead is now home.
Karla Morris sent Channel 2 Action News a picture after getting Rex back Tuesday night. She said she left the 11-year-old French Bulldog in her car Sunday to grab him some food at Publix.
Within minutes, witnesses said three men opened her unlocked car and stole him.
“It was terrible. I was in shock, I’m still devastated,” Morris told us after the dog theft.
