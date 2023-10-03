Woman falls 6 feet when front porch collapses at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews have responded to a home in Atlanta after a woman fell when her front porch collapsed.
Firefighters responded to 2021 Baker Road NW to attend to the woman.
A spokesperson for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said the woman fell approximately six feet when the porch collapsed.
The woman’s age has not yet been released, nor the extent of her injuries.
Firefighters remain at the scene.
