Woman falls 6 feet when front porch collapses at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews have responded to a home in Atlanta after a woman fell when her front porch collapsed.

Firefighters responded to 2021 Baker Road NW to attend to the woman.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said the woman fell approximately six feet when the porch collapsed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman’s age has not yet been released, nor the extent of her injuries.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta City Council approves $3.75 million settlement for family of man who died in police custody

©2023 Cox Media Group