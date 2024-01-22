Woman detained by police at scene of Atlanta house fire

ATLANTA — One person was detained by Atlanta police at the scene of a house fire on Sunday.
At about 7 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Donnelly Avenue SW.
Firefighters removed one person from the burning house while searching it.
Due to heavy fire conditions, firefighters switched to an exterior fire attack and extinguished the fire from the outside.
Atlanta police said a woman was detained, but did not say if she was involved with the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
