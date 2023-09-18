Woman dead, man injured after showing up at Atlanta gas station with gunshot wounds

ATLANTA — A woman has died and a man is recovering after being shot on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta police say they were called to a Texaco gas station on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive around 2 p.m. after two people who had been shot showed up and were looking for help.

Police say a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman had been shot and arrived at the gas station in a private vehicle. Investigators say they have not been able to pinpoint where the pair was shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, where the woman died. Police described the man as alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The victims’ identities have not been released. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the name of the woman could not be released because her next of kin had not been notified.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or if they are searching for any suspects.

An employee at the Texaco station, located just off Interstate 20, told Channel 2 Action News he did not see anything and that someone outside called 911.

“I mean, it’s definitely a scary thing,” said Matthew Carpineta, who gets gas at the station regularly. “I mean, it definitely makes you want to keep your guard up a little bit more, watch what’s going on, but you’ve still got to get gas every day.”

Aaron Maltby, who lives near the gas station, said he sometimes hears gunshots in the area, but this incident won’t stop him from doing business here.

“You can’t live in fear,” he said. “I’ve lived in worse places than this.”

