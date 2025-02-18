Woman critically injured, stabbed in the chest in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a woman on Monday night.

At about 10:37 p.m., officers responded to 2500 Center Street NW to reports of a person stabbed.

When they arrived they found a 32-year-old woman who had a stab wound to her chest. Paramedics took her to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to try and determine what happened. They have not released a description of a suspect or a motive.

Their investigation is ongoing.

