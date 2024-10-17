Woman, baby rescued from burning Atlanta apartment building

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters rescued a woman and her baby from a burning building on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Abby Ridge Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Lynhurst Dr. just after 7 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News crews found one of the apartment buildings had suffered heavy damage and had smoke pouring out of it.

Battalion Chief Derek Hullender says the woman and baby who were rescued were in an apartment that the fire had not yet spread to. They were not injured.

The fire started in a vacant unit on the first floor before spreading to the second floor and all the way to the attic.

No one was injured or killed in the fire.

Investigators are still working on figuring out how the fire started and how many people are impacted.

