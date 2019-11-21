Woman accused of leaving visually impaired mom in car at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - A woman was arrested after police said she left her visually impaired mother in a rental car at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta police officers responded to the 2300 block of Rental Car Center Parkway just after 10 p.m. Nov. 14, department spokesman Investigator James H. White said.
A witness on the scene told officers he saw a woman, later identified as 51-year-old Miranda Sherelle Holt, leave her 67-year-old mother sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of the rental car return facility, according to police.
“When employees confronted the female about leaving her mother, she continued walking away and left the scene,” White said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Officers learned Holt’s mother had been living in housing without water or heat. The department contacted its homeless outreach team to find suitable shelter for the woman.
Holt was found and arrested on felony charges of neglect to a disabled/elder person as well as abuse, neglect or exploitation of disabled or elderly person. She was granted a bond of $5,000 on Wednesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}