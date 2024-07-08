Windows at Midtown high rise damaged after shots fired

ATLANTA — Windows at a Midtown Atlanta high rise were damaged on Saturday after being shot several times.
At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta police responded to a shots fired call at the 1300 block of Spring Street.
This is in the area of a mixed-use development called Midtown Union, which includes multiple apartment complexes and the Invesco headquarters.
Although no one was found injured, property management eventually found multiple shell casings.
Officers are investigating the shots fired call and working to determine exactly what happened.
