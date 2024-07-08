Windows at Midtown high rise damaged after shots fired

ATLANTA — Windows at a Midtown Atlanta high rise were damaged on Saturday after being shot several times.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta police responded to a shots fired call at the 1300 block of Spring Street.

This is in the area of a mixed-use development called Midtown Union, which includes multiple apartment complexes and the Invesco headquarters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Although no one was found injured, property management eventually found multiple shell casings.

Officers are investigating the shots fired call and working to determine exactly what happened.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A local law enforcement officer is promoting healthy living for families (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group