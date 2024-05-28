Will Fulton County have to recount 2020 ballots again? Court hearing could decide that today

ATLANTA — A judge could soon decide if Fulton County will have to recount all its votes from the 2020 presidential election as part of the ongoing election interference case.

Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti are expected in Fulton County Court on Tuesday. They are among the defendants charged alongside former President Donald Trump in the massive election interference RICO case.

Floyd and Kutti are accused in the case surrounding the pressure campaign put on former Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

According to the indictment, Floyd helped arrange a meeting between Kutti and Freeman inside a Cobb County police precinct.

It was inside that precinct that, the indictment states, Kutti pressured Freeman to lie about voter fraud in Fulton County.

Freeman did not, and no election fraud was ever discovered by multiple investigations.

The state elections board cleared Freeman and Moss of any wrongdoing.

Floyd continues to push conspiracy theories. He wants to be able to recount nearly 600,000 Fulton County votes from the 2020 presidential election as part of his defense.

