Whooping cough cases high in Georgia compared to previous year, CDC data shows

ATLANTA — There have been nearly 11,000 cases of pertussis, better known as whooping cough, across the United States in 2024.

In Georgia, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there haven’t been any recently reported cases, but the numbers to date are higher than the year before, and the year isn’t over.

Throughout the totality of last year, Georgia had 33 cases of whooping cough. This year, there have already been 45 in the state, but there are still more than three months left in the year.

Across the country, the volume of cases is also much higher than the year before.

In 2023, there were 2,918 cases of pertussis nationally. So far this year, there have been 10,865, year-to-date.

According to the CDC, there have been 183 cases in the U.S. in the week ending on Aug. 10.

Symptoms of whooping cough can start like the common cold. However, the signs get more serious and can turn into a series of violent coughs that last for weeks. The CDC said severe cases are able to cause further harm such as pneumonia, fractured ribs and low oxygen levels.

While the symptoms can be serious, especially with infections common among children and infants, vaccinations are recommended to keep kids, and other more vulnerable patients, safe.

The normal shots for vaccination against whooping cough, known as TDAPs for tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis are readily available. The CDC recommends everyone gets vaccinated, even as young as 2, 4 and 6 months old.

