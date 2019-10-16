WEATHER TODAY: Rain could make for a messy morning commute

ATLANTA - You’re probably waking up to rain again this morning.
Rain fell in many areas of the metro overnight.
Showers will continue across metro Atlanta and north Georgia through the morning commute.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of when rain moves out, and the colder temperatures that will follow, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
After rain on Wednesday, get ready for cooler air. Temperatures are expected to drop through the end of the week.
