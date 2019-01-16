Water main break in SW Atlanta affects at least 40 homes

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News learned crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break in southwest Atlanta.
The break is loacted on Shepherd Circle SW, and officials said water service will be temporarily interrupted.
Approximately 40 homes and three hydrants are impacted.
We're following this story and will have any updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
