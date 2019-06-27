0 Watchdog says investigation into Atlanta official will cost city too much

ATLANTA - A top city leader who is under investigation says she's stepping down in October, but experts say that investigation could end up costing the city took much money.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms put Human Resources Commissioner Marian Woods on administrative leave, while the city’s law department looked into claims a disagreement between Woods and one of her staffers got physical.

Woods has since submitted her resignation letter to the mayor, but a government watchdog told Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant that the timing is sending up red flags.

“The first problem is this commissioner is under investigation,” watchdog Sara Henderson said. “I just think this is an unprecedented move, and I think Mayor Bottoms should call for her resignation immediately.”

A report cleared Woods in the alleged fight with a staffer, but Bottoms confirmed that it sparked another investigation into accusations Woods used rough language at work.

“There are some other concerns regarding just the tone of the workplace and how employees are feeling at work,” Bottoms said.

In her resignation letter, Woods wrote: “I am very proud of the accomplishments that I was able to achieve. Nonetheless, I believe it would be best if I leave my current position.”

Woods told the mayor she’ll step down Oct. 23 – four months from now.

But when Diamant asked the mayor’s team about it, a representative sent us an email saying: “The Mayor has accepted Ms. Woods’ resignation which will be effective upon the completion of key HR projects to cut waste and streamline operations.”

There was no mention of the investigation, or that Woods remains benched.

Henderson said that's not acceptable.

“Absolutely not. She shouldn’t be doing any work from home or otherwise. She’s on administrative leave and that means just that, you’re on a leave from your job."

City Councilman Howard Shook said he shares Henderson's concerns.

“I was startled to read it,” Shook told Diamant.

“It’s not supposed to happen in HR, right?” Diamant asked Shook.

“That’s the ‘man bites dog’ part of this story,” Shook said.

It's not clear if Woods and the Bottoms administration are negotiating an earlier effetive date for her resignation.

Woods’ lawyer told Diamant that woods won’t talk about any of this until the city’s investigation is complete.

