WATCH: APD catches burglar after breaking into home

ATLANTA — A suspected burglar was apprehended by Atlanta police early Tuesday morning after breaking into a southeast Atlanta home, police say.

Just before 4:00 a.m. on August 26, Atlanta officers responded to a residential alarm on Alexa Ave SE.

APD said a security company monitoring the home confirmed that a suspect had entered the premises.

Officers quickly located the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Benny Brathwaite, walking nearby.

Bodycam video released by APD shows, when officers confronted Brathwaite. Authorities said he tried to run away but was caught after a brief foot chase.

Brathwaite has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, obstruction, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

©2025 Cox Media Group