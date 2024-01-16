Atlanta

Warming centers available across metro Atlanta as temps dip into teens tonight

By WSBTV.com News Staff

(AJC.com)

ATLANTA — With temperatures dipping into the teens overnight, warming centers will be available across metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a low of 16 degrees is expected in Atlanta tonight.

Gwinnett County will have five warming centers open between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Locations in Gwinnett County include:

  • Buford Senior Center at 2755 Sawnee Avenue
  • Centerville Senior Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
  • Shorty Howell Park Activity Building at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
  • Lawrenceville Senior Center at 225 Benson Street
  • Best Friend Park Gym at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross

DeKalb County has four warming centers available for residents 24 hours a day beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday, including:

  • Exchange Park Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur
  • Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur
  • Tobie Grant at 593 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale
  • Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road in Atlanta

DeKalb County also has four warming centers that open at 8 p.m. and will have special transportation in the morning to the 24-hour warming center locations detailed above.

Those overnight locations include:

  • Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates
  • Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood
  • Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta
  • North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee

The City of South Fulton has a warming station available from Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m.

It is located at the Burdett Multipurpose Facility at 2945 Burdett Road in South Fulton.

Clayton County has eight warming centers available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday, including:

  • Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center at 3499 Rex Road in Rex
  • Flint River Community Center at 153 Flint River Rd in Riverdale
  • Virginia Gray Recreation Center at 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
  • Lake Spivey Recreation Center at 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro
  • Jim Huie Recreation Center & Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center at 9045 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro
  • South Clayton Recreation Center at 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
  • Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters (business hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) at 7810 Highway 85 in Riverdale
  • Clayton County Police Department Headquarters in their Community Room (open 24 Hours) at 7911 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro

