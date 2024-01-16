Warming centers available across metro Atlanta as temps dip into teens tonight

ATLANTA — With temperatures dipping into the teens overnight, warming centers will be available across metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a low of 16 degrees is expected in Atlanta tonight.

Gwinnett County will have five warming centers open between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Locations in Gwinnett County include:

Buford Senior Center at 2755 Sawnee Avenue

Centerville Senior Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth

Lawrenceville Senior Center at 225 Benson Street

Best Friend Park Gym at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross

DeKalb County has four warming centers available for residents 24 hours a day beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday, including:

Exchange Park Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur

Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur

Tobie Grant at 593 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale

Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road in Atlanta

DeKalb County also has four warming centers that open at 8 p.m. and will have special transportation in the morning to the 24-hour warming center locations detailed above.

Those overnight locations include:

Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood

Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee

The City of South Fulton has a warming station available from Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m.

It is located at the Burdett Multipurpose Facility at 2945 Burdett Road in South Fulton.

Clayton County has eight warming centers available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday, including:

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center at 3499 Rex Road in Rex

Flint River Community Center at 153 Flint River Rd in Riverdale

Virginia Gray Recreation Center at 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale

Lake Spivey Recreation Center at 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro

Jim Huie Recreation Center & Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center at 9045 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro

South Clayton Recreation Center at 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters (business hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) at 7810 Highway 85 in Riverdale

Clayton County Police Department Headquarters in their Community Room (open 24 Hours) at 7911 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro

