Warming center available in Atlanta as temperatures around freezing expected overnight

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will open a warming center at 8 p.m. on November 1.

It will remain open through Thursday, November 2 at 6 a.m.

The warming center will be located at Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a Freeze Warning will be in effect for most of Georgia through Thursday morning.

The forecast calls for a low temperature of 33 degrees overnight in the City of Atlanta, and a few degrees colder in cities around metro Atlanta.

Lots of sunshine but a chilly afternoon ahead

