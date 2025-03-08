Warm and mainly dry today. Much cooler tomorrow

ATLANTA — Today will be warm and mainly dry with high temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

Clouds will increase through the day and a few showers are possible late this evening.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered showers and much cooler.

Highs will be in the 50s.

Rain chances will increase on Monday and temperatures will remain cool.

Then on Tuesday, things will dry out and warm up again with highs in the 70s.

