Visitors from across the country gather at King Center to honor MLK 50 years later

ATLANTA - The family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gathered near the tomb of MLK and his wife Corretta Scott King on Wednesday to honor King’s legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death.

They rang the bell 39 times, one time for every year of King’s life.

Channel 2’s Nicole Carr spent the day Wednesday at the King Center speaking with people who were visiting Atlanta from as far as Minnesota and Indiana.

“As we celebrate our loss, we also celebrate a gift to the world. A gift that continues to guide us. A gift that continues to lead us. A gift that continues to comfort us and give us hope,” Dr. Bernice King said.

Bernice King welcomed the world to mourn with her family at the center that bears his name on Wednesday. Some found it difficult to express themselves.

"You know he's… I feel like he's often been kind of sugarcoated a lot and simplified in the years since his death,” King Center visitor Alexander Wohlhueter told Carr.

