Visitors from across the country gather at King Center to honor MLK 50 years later

ATLANTA - The family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gathered near the tomb of MLK and his wife Corretta Scott King on Wednesday to honor King’s legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death.
They rang the bell 39 times, one time for every year of King’s life.
Channel 2’s Nicole Carr spent the day Wednesday at the King Center speaking with people who were visiting Atlanta from as far as Minnesota and Indiana.
“As we celebrate our loss, we also celebrate a gift to the world. A gift that continues to guide us. A gift that continues to lead us. A gift that continues to comfort us and give us hope,” Dr. Bernice King said.
“My living won’t be in vain.” Surviving King children, their family lay a wreath at their parents’ tomb @TheKingCenter #HonoringMLK #MLK50Forward #mlk50 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/velO8c0REC— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) April 4, 2018
Bernice King welcomed the world to mourn with her family at the center that bears his name on Wednesday. Some found it difficult to express themselves.
"You know he's… I feel like he's often been kind of sugarcoated a lot and simplified in the years since his death,” King Center visitor Alexander Wohlhueter told Carr.
People flocked to the king center from across the country on the anniversary.
“He was risking his life for us and for the future,” Wohlhueter said.
It was often to teach another generation the value of the non-violent, calculated and fierce civil rights movement.
My Alpha Phi Alpha brothers lining up @TheKingCenter to honor fraternity brother, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #APhiA #mlk50 #MLK50Forward #HonoringMLK @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gJG78g0Og7— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) April 4, 2018
“He made a difference because he marched for your rights, you understand that? So, 50 years from now you'll understand that there was a great man who passed through here and you were a part of that history,” Rosaling Peggins said to her nephew as they walked through the King Center.
Allen Vanderhorst has worked security at the King Center for the better part of a year.
“I know King was for everyone, but we finally have something that's ours and so we need to take care of it. We need to be careful about what we say, what we do, how we act when we're here. It's not just ours, but we need to take ownership,” Vanderhorst said. “I want people to realize that it's sacred.”
