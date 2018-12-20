HS student charged after violent fight leaves another student with concussion

ATLANTA - A fight at North Clayton High School left a student with a concussion, a broken eye socket and a broken front tooth.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned the other student involved has been arrested.
Video sent to Channel 2 shows Keod Watson covering his face as another student attacks him in the hallway.
“It kind of just made my heart sink, to see that someone could do those things to him,” Watson’s grandmother, Gwendolyn White, said.
White decided to pull Watson out of the school and press charges against the other student involved.
