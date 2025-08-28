‘Violent’ Atlanta drug dealer convicted of distributing kilos of cocaine

ATLANTA — A 47-year-old Atlanta man who authorities called “violent” was sentenced to years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking and illegal firearm possession.

Royce Cobb, known by the alias “Rapp,” was a multi-time convicted felon who distributed large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin from an Atlanta stash house, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

His criminal activities were halted by a determined investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners.

“More than a decade behind bars failed to deter Cobb from trafficking large amounts of drugs from an Atlanta stash house while armed,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

According to court documents, Cobb was responsible for distributing at least 50 kilograms of cocaine, four kilograms of methamphetamine and various quantities of fentanyl and heroin. In 2022, DEA investigators began surveilling Cobb’s southwest Atlanta drug stash location, leading to significant seizures of illegal drugs, firearms and cash.

The DOJ said agents seized 17.6 kilograms of cocaine concealed under the bed of a tow truck and 22 kilograms of cocaine in an associate’s vehicle in South Carolina.

In 2023, further seizures included counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded semiautomatic firearm with a large-capacity magazine, authorities said.

Cobb pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

“Far too many victims have suffered at the hands of repeat offenders who show no remorse for the chaos they create,” said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

