VIDEO: Wanted suspect arrested during Atlanta traffic stop

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released bodycam video of a traffic stop last month that led to the arrest of two people, including a wanted suspect.

Around 2 p.m. on May 15, Atlanta officers were searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Sanchez Turner, along Martin Luther King Jr. corridor.

APD said Turner was known to visit the area. While officers were searching the area, they spotted a white Chevy Malibu driven by Turner in the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Drive.

According to police, Turner was wanted for fleeing and eluding police and theft by receiving.

Bodycam video shows officers conducting the traffic stop and giving verbal commands for Turner and the other passengers to get out of the car with their hands up.

They complied, and officers detained Turner and two other passengers.

One of those passengers was Jaiden Jackson, a convicted felon with 10 arrest cycles, APD said.

Another passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was detained. However, he did not have any criminal history and was released to his guardians.

APD said during the investigation, Jackson gave them a fake name. He was later arrested and charged with false representation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Turner was arrested for his outstanding warrants.

The pair was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

