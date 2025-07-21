Video: Suspect steals items from ticketing box at World of Coca-Cola

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a man they said stole items from the World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police said on June 28 they were called to a larceny incident at the World of Coca-Cola, located on Baker Street.

When officers arrived, they met with a security manager who stated an unidentified man walked inside the business and stole a ticket scanner.

Video released by APD shows the suspect entering the area where tickets are validated, opening an unsecured cabinet, and stealing a ticket scanning device and a towel, before walking away.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group