VIDEO: Murder suspect speeds through neighborhood trying to get away from APD

ATLANTA — A murder suspect was arrested following a high-speed chase and foot chase earlier this month.

According to Atlanta police, the suspect, Tremeico Quncell Watson, had an active murder warrant and was found in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion near the 3000 block of Campbellton Road SW.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, Watson sped away in an Atlanta neighborhood, authorities said.

APD said due to an immediate threat to the public, officers ended the chase using a PIT maneuver.

After the car became immobilized, Watson tried to run away but was quickly caught.

A passenger, Torrance Ray Hampton Jr., surrendered.

Atlanta officials said a gun was found in the car, and the pair was taken to APD headquarters for further investigation.

Watson faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing, reckless driving, and obstruction, and will be booked into the Fulton County Jail upon completion of the homicide investigation, according to police.

