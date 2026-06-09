VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun inside funeral home before I-20 chase

ATLANTA — What began as a call to a southwest Atlanta funeral home ended with a police chase and the arrest of a convicted felon, according to police.
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Atlanta police say officers responded to a funeral home on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. on April 18.
When officers arrived, they noticed the driver of a white Ford pickup truck trying to leave the scene. Supervisors requested that officers conduct a traffic stop as part of the investigation, but police say the driver refused to stop after officers activated their emergency lights and sirens.
The truck allegedly drove recklessly through a parking lot before speeding north on Lawton Avenue. Police said A.C.E. units were authorized to pursue the truck after receiving information that the driver had pointed a gun at someone inside the funeral home.
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Investigators say the suspect continued westbound on Westview Avenue, ran traffic signals and brake-checked pursuing officers in an attempt to cause a crash.
The chase ended on Interstate 20 westbound when an officer executed a PIT maneuver, stopping the truck.
The driver was identified as Donnie Harber, 43.
According to police, Harber is a convicted felon with 19 prior arrest cycles. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a scale used for drug distribution.
Harber was medically cleared and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
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