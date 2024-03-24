VIDEO: Driver who crashed, overdosing on drugs saved by APD officers

ATLANTA — A new video shows an Atlanta police saving a driver who was overdosing on opioids.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a car accident near the intersection of Peters Street SW and McDaniel Street SW, finding one of the drivers involved was unresponsive.

The doors to the vehicle were locked, so officers used a window-breaking tool to shatter the window, to remove the man from the car.

Officers then retrieved Narcan from their patrol car and used it on the driver, before using it on the driver, helping reverse the opioid overdose.

A short time later, firefighters and medical personnel arrived on the scene to give medical aid to the driver, before taking him to the hospital.

Police said this is a great example of first responders working together.

