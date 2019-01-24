Victim says carjackers were 'smokin' dope' before speeding away, crashing car

ATLANTA - A man targeted by armed carjackers during a crime spree is warning others after the thieves crashed into a Buckhead neighborhood while trying to escape from police.
The man told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that the robbers jumped into his car last week with guns drawn right before pulling a gun on a woman hours later.
“They were nervous because they were smokin' dope. And their hands were trembling, and they had it on the gun,” the victim said.
