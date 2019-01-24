  • Victim says carjackers were 'smokin' dope' before speeding away, crashing car

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A man targeted by armed carjackers during a crime spree is warning others after the thieves crashed into a Buckhead neighborhood while trying to escape from police. 

    The man told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that the robbers jumped into his car last week with guns drawn right before pulling a gun on a woman hours later. 

    “They were nervous because they were smokin' dope. And their hands were trembling, and they had it on the gun,” the victim said.

    The search for a second suspect who got away, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories