Victim ‘not cooperative’ as Atlanta police investigate morning shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they’re investigating a morning shooting after responding to reports of a gunshot victim at Piedmont Hospital.

According to a release from APD, at about 8:06 a.m., officers went to the Piedmont Hospital location on West Peachtree.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with two gunshot wounds, one in each shoulder.

After asking him about the incident, police said the victim “was not cooperative with officers” when they tried to investigate.

Detectives are investigating the incident,. They said the unidentified suspect or suspects involved fled the location before officers arrived.

