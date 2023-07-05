ATLANTA — Verizon is hiring for positions at a store near you.

The company is adding over 600 retail specialist roles across the country, including jobs here in the metro Atlanta area.

Verizon says they are “looking for sales-driven individuals who are passionate about delivering a world-class customer experience and thrive in a team environment.”

Their compensation includes commission, stock awards, and 401(k) match of 6 percent.

Many of the positions are offering sign-on bonuses of $2,500 for new retail specialists.

New employees receive health and wellness benefits starting on day one.

They also offer tuition assistance, training, and family planning support such as paid parental leave, backup child, and elder care.

To learn more about which positions are available and to apply, visit https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail.

