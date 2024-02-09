Vehicle fire in Buckhead parking lot sends up large plume of smoke

ATLANTA — Crews are battling a car fire in a Buckhead parking lot.

Atlanta fire officials told Triple Team Traffic that crews received reports of a car fire at a parking lot on East Paces Ferry Road NE.

News Chopper 2 flew over the scene and saw massive smoke coming from inside one of the top levels of the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

