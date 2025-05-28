Valve issue leaves Buckhead neighbors without water for 2 days, boil advisory still in effect

ATLANTA — A boil water advisory is in place after the Atlanta Watershed restored water on Tuesday to hundreds of people in Buckhead this afternoon.

The outage, for some, lasted two days. It impacted people near Northside Parkway and West Paces Ferry Road.

Brian Ragin was among those affected. He was relieved when the water came back on.

“I can take a shower, my wife can take a shower, I can shave,” Ragin said.

Ragin told Channel 2’s Cory James that he and his wife went 48 hours without water.

“Fortunately, the city provided a case of water,” Ragin said. “We used that water to fill the toilets just so we can flush them.”

The city handed out cases of bottled water at Westminster School’s tennis courts since the outage left 75 homes, five apartment complexes, and eight hydrants waterless.

Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Greg Eyerly said crews faced challenges with getting it restored. He added that the biggest challenge was identifying the problem.

“Like a watermain break, you know where it is, you kinda know what it is you need to do to fix it,” Eyerly said. “This was different. In this case, a valve was closed.”

Atlanta Watershed is encouraging people to boil their water for at least one minute once it reaches a rolling boil.

The agency said the advisory will stay in place until testing shows the water is safe to drink again.

