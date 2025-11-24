Vacant Atlanta church building gutted by fire, former parishioners mourn memories left behind

ATLANTA — An abandoned church building in Northeast Atlanta was gutted by a fire early Monday morning, prompting a response from Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The fire occurred at the former New St. John Baptist Church on Hardee Street, which had been closed during the COVID pandemic and left vacant for the past five years.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. and worked to control the blaze, which had engulfed most of the structure.

“If someone was in there, it’s not a survivable situation,” an Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News. “But we’re always going to make sure and be respectful of that to make sure we’ve investigated it thoroughly.”

Neighbors reported that the church was being used by homeless individuals seeking shelter.

Despite initial reports, firefighters were unable to enter the building due to safety concerns, as the roof had collapsed and the walls were at risk of doing the same.

Demolition equipment was already on site, as there were plans to build townhomes on the property. The fire effectively completed the demolition process.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reported live from the scene, noting that firefighters were continuing to spray water on the remains to prevent any flare-ups in the early afternoon.

Once the site is deemed safe, a search will be conducted to ensure no victims are in the rubble.

Carol Holt, a former member of the church, expressed sadness over the loss.

“Memories! Cause this is the foundation of this neighborhood, this area,” Holt said. “This is memories right here. And to see it like this…it’s sad.”

Another neighbor, Teddy Hoff, watched as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

“I was like they’re final demolishing it…knew it was going to happen eventually," Hoff said. “Wasn’t going to stay there forever.”

The investigation into the fire’s cause continues.

