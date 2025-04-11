US Senator introduces legislation to build more sports facilities for kids, families in Georgia

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced bipartisan legislation to boost youth sports opportunities for Georgia children alongside U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana.

According to a release from Ossoff’s office, the Youth Sports Facilities Act is meant to help build and upgrade sports facilities across Georgia, so families and kids have safe spaces to play while also providing support for student mental health and increasing economic growth.

The legislation would make grants available to youth sports facilities through the U.S. Dept. of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, giving educational agencies, local governments and nonprofits more ways to get funding to create and upgrade sports facilities.

Ossoff’s office said the move would also help grow local economies. Additionally, the legislation prioritizes giving funds to rural communities and paying for projects that serve low-income and underserved communities.

“Georgia families deserve modern and safe sports facilities where their kids can play, grow, and thrive,” Ossoff said in a statement. “This bipartisan bill will help Georgia communities expand youth sports facilities, strengthen local economies, and foster mental and physical health for the next generation.”

In the House of Representatives, the bill is sponsored by Reps. Bill Huizenga of Michigan and Marc Veasey of Texas.

The YMCA of the United States, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association and Pop Warner Little Scholars have already endorsed the legislation, according to Ossoff’s office.

“As the leading nonprofit provider of youth sports programs, YMCA of the USA supports the Youth Sports Facilities Act. Youth sports facilities often lead to growth in local economies as families attend sporting events, support local business, hotels and restaurants. Youth sports programs create a space for families and the community to belong, improve health outcomes and strengthen the fabric of the economy and the community,” Jeffrey Britt, Chief Government Affairs Officer, YMCA of the USA, said in a statement.

