Umbrella alert! Scattered showers possible Monday

ATLANTA - You may want to grab your umbrella before you head out the door today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says some areas will see downpours later this afternoon.
Monday morning started off in the 70s with a few showers to the far north.
A few showers popped up in Pickens and Gilmer counties. They are moving NE. More showers will develop as a front moves in and stalls today. pic.twitter.com/VUpE272WtX— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 10, 2018
“Mainly light right now but we’ll see some heavier showers later today,” Minton said on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Monday will be cloudy, hot and humid with some sunshine scattered in. Highs will be in the 80s across north Georgia.
SCATTERED STORMS: Good morning! Temperatures will reach the mid to some upper 80s today under more clouds than sunshine. Expect scattered showers and storms.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 10, 2018
Rain chances will actually DROP later this week as #Florence approaches the east coast. pic.twitter.com/TOtsqrKG8M
Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the rain throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
Our team of meteorologists is also keeping an eye on the tropics as Hurricane Florence barrels toward the East Coast. Karen and Meteorologist Brian Monahan were both in Severe Weather Center 2 during Channel 2 Action News This Morning Monday when the newest track came in.
BREAKING: New advisory on #Florence is in -- it is now up to 105 mph and a Category 2 hurricane. I'm tracking it with @KarenMintonWSB live now on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/Yd19orsUOp— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 10, 2018
The storm is projected to make landfall on the North Carolina coast later this week.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
