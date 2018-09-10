  • Umbrella alert! Scattered showers possible Monday

    ATLANTA - You may want to grab your umbrella before you head out the door today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says some areas will see downpours later this afternoon.

    Monday morning started off in the 70s with a few showers to the far north.

    “Mainly light right now but we’ll see some heavier showers later today,” Minton said on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Monday will be cloudy, hot and humid with some sunshine scattered in. Highs will be in the 80s across north Georgia.

    Our team of meteorologists is also keeping an eye on the tropics as Hurricane Florence barrels toward the East Coast. Karen and Meteorologist Brian Monahan were both in Severe Weather Center 2 during Channel 2 Action News This Morning Monday when the newest track came in.

    The storm is projected to make landfall on the North Carolina coast later this week.

