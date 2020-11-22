Traffic snarled as thousands line up for food boxes donated by Tyler Perry

ATLANTA — Thousands of people lined up for food boxes and gift cards donated by Tyler Perry Studios Sunday morning. Officials said they were out of food boxes before 10 a.m. but were still giving out gift cards.
The line of traffic for the drive-thru event wound through the city for five miles, snarling traffic in the area.
“Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need, we will close the line at the 5,000th family,” the studio said on the flier for the event.
The food giveaway was first-come, first-serve at 1 Tyler Perry Studios Way in Atlanta.
Channel 2′s Lauren Davis learned that some people spent the night in their cars to claim boxes of free food. One woman got in line at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Jeannette Walton waited 18 hours to get her Thanksgiving dinner.
This is a true blessing, yes it is,” Walton said.
Pozen also talked to Shun Green, who waited for hours for a box of food.
“My family really needs it,” Green said. “I have four little ones, so this came as a big help. Thank you, Tyler Perry.”
Volunteers dressed in protective gear wearing masks and gloves handed out boxes of canned vegetables and a gift card for $25.
